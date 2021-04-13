Eugenia ‘La China’ Suárez posed in a bikini and fell in love with her followers

If it is about influencers and successful actresses, Eugenia ‘La China’ Suárez it is one of the greatest exponents in both sectors. With a great career where he participated in several well-known films and strips, he managed to achieve great fame that was also reflected on his social networks.

Currently, China is one of the personalities of the Argentine entertainment that gathers the most followers on its Instagram account, bordering on the five million. But achieving this number is not an easy thing and it implies constant activity in networks that not many know how to handle.

However, thanks to the community she created with those who follow her and her perseverance in publishing, China Suárez has established herself to such an extent that every photo or video she shares becomes a resounding success.

That is precisely what happened after he posted one of his most recent photographs. Taking advantage of the fact that she has been recording makeup tutorials for her followers lately, she decided to show the result of a session she had with the makeup artist Bettina Frumboli as part of a photo session and to give a glimpse of what can be found in her new section.

To do this, he took advantage of the sun of the first days of autumn, She wore a lemon green bikini and she wore a natural makeup with some color touch-ups for a postcard that exceeded 350 thousand ‘likes’ in a few hours.

“I love you”, “From another planet” and “You are beautiful”, were the comments that stood out the most among the thousands that he received from the moment he uploaded his photo and until today.