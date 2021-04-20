Eugenia ‘La China’ Suárez is accused of plagiarizing a sportswear brand

Social networks are a double-edged sword, where posting a photo leaves you exposed to the world and not always in a positive way. In the last hours, Eugenia ‘La China’ Suárez received much criticism after being accused of plagiarizing a sportswear brand.

The actress, who has a capsule within the Touché Sport firm, published the garments of the new collection a few days ago, and an influencer specialized in fashion compared them with those of a Venezuelan designer, accusing her of copying her designs.

“This is a shame. This collection is a literal copy of the Latin American brand Port de BrasAndy Faerman wrote in an Instagram story. “Port de Bras is a talented Venezuelan designer, who has been working hard to be where she is today. A piece of paper for the literal copy, ”he added in another message where he put photos of both collections next to each other.

China Suarez is kleptomaniac of husbands and clothing designs. pic.twitter.com/MzlK7peuvh – Nati (@hartisimaaaa) April 14, 2021

not the china suarez copying the clothing design of a foreign brand jsjsa really is the: “copy my homework but try not to show it so much” pic.twitter.com/MeR2wN64to – len (@mariepoetics) April 19, 2021

After these posts came out, Eugenia deleted the publications in which she presented the new collection from her account. On the brand’s Instagram, as on its website, the garments in whoses designs participated the actress.

“A preview of my new collection with Touché Sport. Patri, the owner, her children, the dressmakers, the entire team moved heaven and earth to find the lycra they wanted, the prints, they worked very hard so that everything would stay as it was. I am fascinated. I hope they like it as much as I do. There is very little left for them to know the entire #touchesportbychina collection “, Suárez wrote on his social networks when he published the photos days ago