Eugenia Benavides, contestant of ‘I stay with you’ dies

Eugenia Benavides, who was a contestant on the Mediaset format ‘I stay with you’, has passed away. This was confirmed by one of the suitors who went through the program, Javi Rocha, through his Instagram account. In addition, the profile of the young Mallorcan has also overflowed messages of affection and farewell after having spread the news of her death.

Eugenia Benavides in ‘I’m staying with you’

“We will all miss you Eugenia Benavides, and we will be eternally grateful to Fremantle and ‘I stay with you’ for giving us the opportunity to have met you, “Rocha pointed out in one of his publications, in a message offered on an image from the recording of the program in which both could be seen. contestants along with other participants.

In addition, Rocha has defined Benavides as an “eternal fighter”, adding an even more emotional reflection in another Stories: “It is not fair that life takes people as wonderful, splendid, unique and divas as you, dammit. No It’s fair! Eugenia Benavides, today the sky has one more big star that will always shine bright and many of us have a new guardian angel. I will always thank life for being able to meet you. Millions of kisses to heaven. “

Television eruption

The passage of Benavides for ‘I stay with you’ took place in autumn 2019, offering several appearances in the format presented by Jesús Vázquez, who began his career in the summer of the same year in Telecinco’s prime time and then jumped to Cuatro. In the program, a group of girls were looking for love following the criteria of their mothers, whose value judgments were decisive in accepting or ruling out the candidates.

