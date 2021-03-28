Eufemiano Fuentes says in ‘Lo de Évole’ that he treated Fermín Cacho in Barcelona 92: “Testosterone, amino acids …”

Eufemiano Fuentes was interviewed by Jordi ÉvoleTaking advantage of the fact that he is now retiring, and although he has not given many names and in no case has he risked saying verbatim that he supplied them with doping products, he did leave some names.

“They wanted my athletes to compete on equal terms. It is hypocritical: I want equality, but I don’t want positives. Do what you have to do,” he directly accused the federations. Specifically, to the Athletics, which was with whom worked until 1988. “More than drugs, they were serums that delayed fatigue. Was the federation aware? Yes,” he said. Although he denied that he doped, he did say that he had stood up for another doctor “in the commission that he was doping and I stood up for him.”

Doctor of “some athletes” in Barcelona 92

Although he was not an official doctor of the Olympic Committee, Eufemiano assures that he did treat some, “about a dozen, equal to fifteen” of Barcelona’92 that they went looking for him. “The Games are planned in cycles. You prepare for four years to be well for a day, a week or a month. The athletes paid for it. I will have stayed with some, I remember twice. Leaving my wife apart (Cristina Pérez, specialist in 400 meters hurdles), of course. I saw one in a cafeteria and another in the stands of the Olympic stadium. The Federation, since it changed its president in 1989, vetoed me.

Évole begins to pull his tongue at him and asks him for specific names: “I would have to break a professional secret. I am going to speak openly, but I am not going to give names that I did not give 15 years ago or in Operation Puerto”, he tried to haggle, until he said names. “Were there any medalists? Yes, there were”, and Évole said to him some:Daniel Plaza (March)? “No”. ¿Antonio Penalver (decathlon)? “No”. ¿Javier Garcia Chico (Pole) “Let’s say no.”

At that moment, he dropped the ‘bomb’:Fermín Cacho (1500)? “If I tell you that I don’t remember, you won’t believe me.” When Évole asked him yes or no, “White and bottled” was Eufemiano’s reply. According to the doctor, he treated him with “the usual at the time: testosterone, amino acids … We are talking about almost 30 years ago, I have to review my schedule.”

Without saying more specific names, Eufemiano assured that if he spoke more and said names about Barcelona’92, it could greatly harm Spanish sport.

As the conversation progressed, Fuentes assured that a person close to the PSOE and the Government of Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, via Jaime Lissavetzky, Secretary of State for Sports then. And again, it was Fermín Cacho who approached him.

Cacho was the athlete he met in Barcelona’92, and he also helped him in Atlanta’96.