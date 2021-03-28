Eufemiano Fuentes affirms that he treated Fermín Cacho in Barcelona 92

Eufemiano Fuentes in ‘Lo de Évole’. (Photo: LASEXTA)

Jordi Évole has interviewed the sports doctor Eufemiano Fuentes in a conversation where they have talked about doping in the sports world, the Barcelona 92 ​​Olympics and the athletes and teams involved in these cases.

In 2006 Eufemiano Fuentes was in one of the best moments of his career. They were looking for “cyclists, athletes, footballers, boxers” until Operation Puerto broke out, one of the biggest doping schemes in Spanish sport, of which he was acquitted in 2016. Now, and taking advantage of the fact that he is retiring, Fuentes speaks on the program Lo de Évole on LaSexta in an interview that aired this Sunday, and where he pointed out that he treated Fermín Cacho in Barcelona 92.

“I used doping products before they were included in the lists,” Fuentes has repeated on several occasions. Although he was not the official doctor of the Olympic Committee, Fuentes has assured that he treated some athletes. “About a dozen, equal to fifteen.”

“The Games are planned in cycles. You prepare for four years to be well for a day, a week or a month. The athletes paid for it. I will have stayed with some, I remember twice. Leaving my wife aside (Cristina Pérez, specialist in 400 meter hurdles), of course. I saw one in a cafeteria and another in the stands of the Olympic stadium. The Federation, since it changed its president in 1989, vetoed me ”, he pointed out.

Évole has insisted and has asked him for specific names. “I would have to break a professional secret. I am going to speak openly, but I am not going to give names that I did not give 15 years ago or in Operation Puerto ”, Fuentes has tried to get away. Were there medalists? “Yes, there was”. Evol …

