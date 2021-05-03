Eubank Jr. wants to fight Golovkin

After defeating Marcus Morrison last Saturday, Chris Eubank Jr. declared that he wants to face Gennady Golovkin before the year is out. In his debut with Roy Jones Jr. in the corner, Eubank Jr. wanted to imitate his new coach on the ring.

“My last fight lasted two rounds, so it’s really been two years since I had a twelve-round fight. I’m back on TV, I’m back fighting, this is my home. I wanted to go all the way and do rounds. I am happy with the performance. I followed the instructions, and now I have a coach, Roy Jones Jr., and I fully trust him », commented on their fight on Saturday.

“There are many world champions in the middleweight division. There are many big names for me to go and fight. Golovkin is the ultimate goal, and anyone with a world title », said Eubank Jr.