EU will negotiate purchase of 1.8 billion anticovid vaccines against future variants

The EU is preparing to start negotiations for the purchase of 1.8 billion doses of second-generation vaccines against covid-19 to be able to face future variants of coronavirus, a source from the European Commission told AFP.

The additional doses, which according to the Commission would come from “a single supplier”, would be delivered from 2021 and the following two years, and would be added to the 2.6 billion doses that the EU has already secured for this year and next. .

It is about the European Commission’s preparedness plan to handle “the next stages” of the pandemic, said the source, familiar with the approach taken by the head of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The source did not explain which “sole supplier” he was referring to, although he did not object when asked if it was BioNTech / Pfizer, a laboratory that has already agreed to advance deliveries to the EU of its first generation vaccine.

“We want a large volume” of doses, and “we want a firm contract for 900 million doses and an option for another 900 million,” he added.

With these second-generation doses, the EU would face growing concerns worldwide that current vaccines may see their effects attenuated by some variants, as already appears to be the case for the varieties first detected in South Africa and Brazil.

The next generation vaccine that the Commission is looking to buy “has to cover all the variants that may arise”, and “with a production within Europe and a priority for Europe”, explained the source.

“Given the variants that are to come, we must prepare to offer people new doses of vaccines, probably this year and in the next two years,” said the European source.

The order also aims to anticipate the mass vaccination of children and adolescents throughout the EU.

In the new contract “it will be necessary that the doses delivered can cover all the new variants that may arrive: instead of accumulating stocks of the same vaccine, it will be necessary for production to be adapted,” he added.

The EU seeks to order vaccines based on messenger RNA technology, with the additional criteria that they be produced in Europe.

These requirements actually favor the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine. The EU authorized two vaccines of these characteristics: that of Pfizer / BioNTech and that of Moderna, although the production capacity of the latter is significantly lower than the former.