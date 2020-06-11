The European Commission wants to pay for up to six potential vaccines in deals that commit manufacturers to supply the doses when they become available.

The European Commission is seeking authorization from the EU countries to pre-purchase your Covid-19 vaccine candidates from pharmaceutical companies, as long as they are not produced only in the United States, authorities said.

The EU executive want to pay for up to six potential vaccines in agreements that commit manufacturers to supply doses when available, if they are effective.

The European executive will ask EU health ministers in a video conference on Friday to endorse the plan, which was quickly drawn up by the bloc in fear of not having access to enough doses once a vaccine is licensed for large-scale production.

In principle, all vaccines under clinical trials this year are eligible for advance purchase, except for those exclusively produced in the United States, as the country indicated that will not allow sales abroad until its own needs have been metEuropean officials said at a press conference.

“Search among producers who will only have manufacturing capacity in the United States it wouldn’t really be an option for us“Said a European Commission official, as this is not a guarantee that vaccines will be available to the EU population.

British pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline, French Sanofi and American Pfizer, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna are among the companies that currently carry out clinical trials of their vaccines.

The Commission official said that US companies with production facilities in Europe may be eligible. Asked about which pharmaceutical company could be excluded from EU purchases, she stated that it was too early to determine.

The plan would offer financial guarantees to pharmaceutical companies, which face huge losses if their vaccines are not successful.

“We will pay in advance a significant part of the necessary investment in exchange for commitments from the pharmaceutical company that will deliver vaccines to us when available“Said the official at a press conference.

The purchase agreements would be financed with an emergency fund established by the EU, which currently has a budget of $ 2.7 billion. (Rts)