The European Union is supporting requests to review the international response to the coronavirus pandemic, including the performance of the World Health Organization (WHO), according to the draft resolution for debate by ministers in the health organization.

European diplomats said the United States and China participated in negotiations on the EU resolution, but gave no details of their contributions. A Chinese spokesman confirmed that Beijing was involved, but US officials declined to comment.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus defended the agency against fierce criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, but promised an analysis of its performance after relief in the pandemic, including from its independent oversight body.

An initial draft of the EU resolution, to be discussed by WHO ministers of health at a virtual meeting on 18 and 19 May at the World Health Assembly, includes “praise for the leadership of WHO”, but calls for “an assessment … o earlier at the appropriate time on lessons learned from the international health response to Covid-19 “.

The draft, seen by ., says the assessment should address the long-term health consequences and “gaps in pandemic preparedness” and reminds the 194 WHO member countries that need to report disease outbreaks “in a timely manner”.

“Negotiations have started. The Americans, Chinese and Europeans are participating, almost everyone is. It is a very good sign that everyone is involved,” said a European diplomat.

