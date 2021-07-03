EU Vestager warns Apple against using privacy and security to limit competition

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Jul 2 (.) – European Union head of technology affairs Margrethe Vestager warned Apple on Friday not to use privacy and security concerns to defend itself against competition issues, reasons given by the iPhone maker’s CEO. , Tim Cook, to users for problems installing software outside of company stores.

Vestager, who is also the executive vice president of the European Commission, proposed last year a legislation called the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which would force Apple to open its profitable App Store so that users can download applications from the internet or app stores. from third parties, in a practice known as side loading.

At an event last month, Cook said the proposal would destroy the security and privacy of iPhones.

Vestager said he shared Cook’s safety concerns, but also expressed some differences.

“I believe that privacy and security are of the utmost importance to everyone,” Vestager told . in an interview. “The important thing here is, of course, that it is not a shield against competition, because I believe that customers will not give up either security or privacy if they use another app store or if they download,” he said.

Vestager was open to changes to her proposal, which needs the participation of EU countries and the bloc’s legislators before it can become law.

“I think it is possible to find solutions to this,” he said.

Apple released an update to its iOS operating system in April, with new privacy controls designed to limit digital advertisers from tracking iPhone users.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)