The European Union will step up efforts to make food production more sustainable and halt the loss of biodiversity, as the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the need for a healthier relationship between human activity and nature.

The European Commission, executive arm of the bloc, proposed on Wednesday aims to prevent degradation of natural habitats, which may force the animals to a close contact with humans.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the new coronavirus probably has its “ecological reservoir” in bats, while scientists say 60% of infectious diseases that arose between 1990 and 2004 are of animal origin.

“By destroying nature at an unprecedented rate … we literally threaten our own lives, health and well-being,” said EU climate chief Frans Timmermans.

The Commission wants the bloc’s share of organic agriculture to rise from the current 8% to 25% in 2030, and 10% of agricultural land needs to be made up of “high diversity” landscapes.

Other goals would reduce chemical pesticides by 50% and the use of fertilizers by 20% by 2030.

Goals are not yet legally mandatory. Bills will follow and will need the approval of the 27 member countries and the European Parliament.

Agribusiness groups say that normally organic farming yields smaller crops and that surrounding land for natural habitats would limit farmers’ ability to respond to rising demand.

