Criticized for its uncoordinated response to the health crisis, the European Union seeks to turn the page and gain political credit with a global plan to finance a vaccine. The community authorities want to put the planet to cooperate now to find a solution as soon as possible. And that the remedy is available to everyone without restrictions such as its high price. While the United States and China are waging a bloody investigative career to be the first to get hold of the drug, Brussels bets on the multilateral route: on Monday a donor conference encouraged by the European Commission began with the aim of raising 7,500 million euros.

The deployment of leaders to encourage countries, international organizations, financial institutions, companies or foundations to scratch their pockets was up to the greatest global challenge after World War II. One by one, the prime ministers of France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, Turkey or Israel were parading through the screen. Thus, until the quarantine of countries is exceeded. Each of them informed in a brief intervention of two or three minutes of the money that they would add to the common box. And in just three hours the monetary objective was practically covered.

The community institutions, with the movement sponsored by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, supported by several G-20 countries, want to coordinate the search for the vaccine and prevent it from happening again, this time on a global scale. such as those in March, when more than one State acted on its own in the provision of health goods such as masks and respirators. The initiative also serves to enhance the message of the importance of multilateralism, at a time when it is more questioned than ever.

The most striking absence was that of the United States, precisely one of the countries most critical of the planetary institutional gear. While the precedents, with the withdrawal of its contribution to the World Health Organization three weeks ago, already had little hope that he would join the donor conference. Six months after the electoral appointment that will mark his political future, Donald Trump seems convinced of the capacity of his pharmaceutical industry to achieve results by itself. On Sunday night, he assured, ignoring the prudence demanded by experts, that his country will have the vaccine “at the end of the year.”

Von der Leyen fought for China to be there, including a call to its Prime Minister, Li Keqiang. Beijing agreed to participate, although it finally chose a lower-level representation than was planned, with the presence of its ambassador to the EU. He recalled the large number of masks, protective suits and respirators that his country has provided to other States, and he was willing to support the least developed countries with measures such as the suspension of debt payment.

The Chinese Army is leading one of the most advanced projects to find an effective injectable to try to contain the pandemic. But while the two great superpowers on the planet put their laboratories to work at full capacity, Brussels is looking for joint solutions that break the dynamics of blocks to the East and West. And it was the first, through the mouth of Von der Leyen herself, to announce the amount of her donation: 1,000 million euros.

“The cost of staying idle would be much higher, in lives and resources,” said the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, at the start of the global financing marathon. There are currently 70 vaccines in development, and three of them have already started trials. The great concern, given the bitter struggle to get hold of the limited stocks of masks, whose exports were restricted in some cases and their price skyrocketed amid speculation, is that something similar will happen once the vaccine is ready, with the countries more vulnerable as big losers. “It will not only be judged how quickly the vaccine is produced, but how quickly we distribute it,” warned the director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

On behalf of the UN, its Secretary General, António Guterres, warned that it will be necessary to collect at least five times the amount that the international community has set itself as the objective “to reach all people in all places.” The donor conference will not only count new money to use in the future, but also investments already made weeks ago. “We have not always collaborated multilaterally as I would have liked. Today has come the hour of hope, “said German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the second to appear. French President Emmanuel Macron was the first. And his country’s contribution of 500 million euros, one of the most powerful in an environment of disparate sums. Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic will only give 750,000 euros each.

The way in which the remedy will be marketed worries, but before that, each day that the finding is advanced is measured in lives saved and points of GDP not destroyed. That is why British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who suffered the disease firsthand, called not to fall into national selfishness. “It is not a competition between countries, but a shared company.”

Numerous unknowns glide over access to the substance. How will China or the United States handle the situation if they are the first to get the vaccine? Representatives of a significant part of humanity are committed to removing any barrier to universal access to the drug.

Spain will contribute 125 million euros

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, has announced that Spain will contribute 125 million euros to the international donor conference. Of that amount, $ 50 million will go to the Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunity (GAVI). And the other 75 million will go to the Coalition for Innovation in Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI). Both entities are public-private alliances. The first focuses on improving access to vaccines in developing countries, and the second on financing research into vaccines against infections with the potential to become epidemics.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Sánchez via Twitter for “strong support for our effort to end the pandemic”. Spain has finally been among the countries that have shown the most involvement in the initiative. At the last minute, he joined the community institutions, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, Japan and Saudi Arabia (chaired by the G-20).

The amount contributed far exceeds that of other southern partners such as Portugal (10 million) or Greece (3 million), even in relation to the size of their respective economies, although it is less than the 762 million in Japan, the 551 million in Canada. , the 525 million announced by the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, the 500 million from France, the 456 million from Saudi Arabia or the 188 million from Norway. Foreign sources point out that Spain was in that group from the beginning, and only an administrative error made it not appear on the list initially.

Sánchez raised three fundamental points to face the health crisis: social justice, science and collaboration of humanity as a whole. “We must learn the lessons learned in our most recent past and ensure that, this time we emerged from the crisis without leaving anyone behind,” he said, referring to the Great Recession that started in 2008, which has already exposed the latent inequalities among club members. community.

Along with contributions from States, organizations such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have made substantial contributions. The Microsoft co-founder donated 125 million dollars (about 114 million euros) through the entity that bears his name and that of his wife. The money adds to the $ 250 million (€ 229 million) development of diagnostics, therapies and vaccines with a focus on Africa and Asia that they announced just over two weeks ago, shortly after Donald Trump cut funding. to WHO. On Monday afternoon, Melinda Gates thanked the President of the Spanish Government by telephone for his contribution to the donors conference, and conveyed to Sánchez the importance of not forgetting the gender perspective in the fight against the pandemic.

