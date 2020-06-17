The President of the European Commission, the German Ursula von der Leyen, called on Wednesday (06.17.2020) for several countries in the world to carry out joint reservations of vaccines against COVID-19, in order to accelerate its development. The same EC decided to finance part of the studies carried out in Europe in exchange for obtaining preferential access to the doses that are manufactured of the successful formula.

“We will explore with our international partners whether a significant number of countries would agree to pool resources to jointly reserve future vaccines,” Von der Leyen said in a video on social media. “High-income countries would act as a group of inclusive international buyers,” said the former German minister, for whom this would accelerate “the development of safe and effective vaccines.”

Today we are presenting our European Vaccine Strategy. Joint action at EU level will increase the chance of finding a vaccine and secure necessary volumes at a good price in the EU and beyond. We need to act very quickly – in overcoming this pandemic every day matters. pic.twitter.com/LOy9iDYwNQ – Ursula von der Leyen #UnitedAgainstCoronavirus (@vonderleyen) June 17, 2020

This same day the European Union (EU) Vaccine Strategy was disclosed, where the European Commission details that “in exchange for the right to buy a certain number of doses of vaccines within a certain period, the Commission will finance part of the initial costs vaccine producers are facing. ” This purchase will be made centrally by Brussels, which will then distribute the doses among the EU member countries.

Vaccines for everyone

According to this information, the Commission is willing to use some € 2.4 billion available in an emergency aid instrument adopted during the crisis to advance the money from these contracts. Despite the fact that the development of this type of formula is “very complex” and usually takes up to “about ten years”, the Commission expects the drug to be ready “within 12 to 18 months, if not earlier, without compromising the safety, quality or effectiveness “of it.

Von der Leyen referred to the world summit on vaccines scheduled for June 27, which also aims to “make early reservations for low- and middle-income countries.” “The European Union will do everything in its power to ensure that all the peoples of the world have access to a vaccine,” said the leader in the framework of the presentation of the strategy.