EU stimulus plans: envying the US

We do not believe that Europe can easily emulate the US and undertake massive fiscal aid. We suspect that the huge emergency fiscal stimulus from Biden, combined with the discussions about the 3 trillion investment plan, will provoke some envy in other countries, particularly in Europe.

Especially when its impact is combined with the faster reopening of the US economy to achieve what could be a spectacular mid-year in 2021.

The current situation in the Eurozone possibly justifies a large-scale fiscal boost more than in the US. Arguably, at least part of the emergency package in the US is “exaggerated”, given the imminent reopening of the economy in the country (it is already underway in some states), while in the Eurozone the most likely path for the coming months is an intensification of restrictions, given the relentless acceleration of the pandemic in several countries that contrasts with the slowness of vaccinations. However, we are not exactly holding our breath for a spectacular package at the European level.

Ultimately, the chances of the EU emulating the US and rapidly improving the Recovery and Resilience Fund (FRR) are slim. Political complications abound for now, and assuming they can be resolved by this fall, the likely post-reopening economic rebound will in any case reduce appetite for another round. The best we can hope for on this front is an acceleration of already committed disbursements.

Last year, the so-called “frugal countries” reluctantly agreed the principle of mutualisation of debt. If it were necessary to increase the agreed package, they would probably resist and we would hope that insist on more conditionality for the funds to be improved, which would make them even less acceptable to other governments.

On the other hand, the political dynamics in Germany may also get in the way, at least temporarily. The current FRR has just been backed by the Bundestag with a two-thirds majority, but the attitudes of the main parties vary. The CDU-CSU is probably the least inclined to deepen the mutualisation of debt. And we suspect that, until the September elections, Berlin will want some peace and quiet on this front, even though Paris and Rome are likely to pressure.

If the political conditions for an extension in the FRR are not met within the next six months, the sense of urgency may have worn off by then. In fact, although I’ve always been quite pessimistic about the speed of European standardization In the first half of 2021, the probability of it happening in the fall is quite high.

We suspect that the national governments of the Eurozone will continue to act on their own.

What is in balance is the fate of the third trimester, as at the current rate of vaccination, reaching herd immunity in the summer is definitely a challenge. The problem in the EU is not logistical in nature.

If we compare the number of doses received by the health system in the four main economies of the Eurozone with those that have actually been inoculated, the largest gap is in Germany, but in general, about 80% of the available doses have been used. In other words, even if a 100% vaccination rate had been achieved, continental Europe would still be far behind the US and the UK.

The EU is experiencing problems with access to vaccine production. Our approach is that Delays in the vaccination program are probably so great now that another round of restrictions is unlikely to be avoided in the second quarter and possibly the beginning of the third quarter in most countries. Still, “canceling” the second half of the year entirely is, in our opinion, extremely pessimistic. If the Eurozone begins to experience a mechanical rebound in the last months of the year, the immediate pressure to generate an additional fiscal impulse it will be much less.

Even assuming consensus could be reached, the technicalities of a recovery fund update would make it difficult to believe that actual transfers can be made quickly. The national resilience and recovery programs would need to be reviewed, reassessed by the European Commission and endorsed by the European Council. We return to the main flaw of the scheme: its slow ability to react.

As if that were not enough, doubts about the amount of support from the European Central Bank (ECB) beyond March 2022. Given that the debate between “absolutists” and “relativists” is becoming general in the central bank’s board, they can make for governments to be cautious about further deterioration in their debt trajectory. In fact, as we get to the end of 2021, the beginning of 2022, we believe that Eurozone administrations are more likely to hesitate to commit to long-term fiscal projects without being protected by the EU budget.

Possibly, once the euphoria of the mechanical rebound caused by the reopening appears, culminating the recovery, the EU can find the means to extend the fund. But in the meantime, we suspect that national governments will continue to act “on their own.”

Some of them may hesitate to add another layer of discretionary support to the already significant deterioration of their public debt trajectory beyond the mere extension of short-term emergency schemes, which lack the nature that drives confidence and captures the attention of the American package.

*** Gilles Moëc is Chief Economist at AXA Investment Managers