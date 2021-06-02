EU soy imports in 2020/21 reached 13.84 million tonnes as of May 30

PARIS (Reuters) – European Union soybean imports in the 2020/2021 season that began last July had reached 13.84 million tonnes as of May 30, according to data released on Wednesday by the European Commission.

The figure represents a slight drop from the 13.86 million tonnes unloaded in the same week last season, the data indicated.

The release of the EU weekly figures on grain supplies was delayed by two days due to technical problems.

(Reports by Forrest Crellin and Gus Trompiz. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)