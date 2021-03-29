EU soy imports in 2020/21 reached 11.02 million tons as of March 28

PARIS (Reuters) – European Union soy imports in the 2020/2021 season that began last July had reached 11.02 million tonnes as of March 28, data released Monday by the European Commission indicated.

The data is compared with 10.61 million tons imported until the same week of the previous season, according to the commission.

As of January 1, European Commission data covers only the 27 EU nations, while figures prior to December 31 included information from the United Kingdom, which no longer belongs to the bloc.

