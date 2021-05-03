EU seeks to open up to foreign tourists this summer despite COVID-19

By Gabriela Baczynska

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s executive arm recommended easing travel restrictions due to COVID-19 next month, to allow foreign travelers from more countries to enter the bloc, hoping to boost the tourism industry affected this boreal summer.

Under current restrictions, only people from seven countries, including Australia and Singapore, can enter the EU on vacation, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated, although subject to testing or quarantine.

Although they still require the approval of the 27 EU member states, the new proposals presented by the Commission on Monday would allow the entry of fully vaccinated foreign nationals and countries with a “good epidemiological situation.

“It is time to revive the tourism industry and safely rekindle cross-border friendships,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

People arriving from the UK, Russia and other countries would meet the new criteria, according to data provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). American citizens currently would not.

“We want to do this before the massive summer trips start,” said an EU official.

EU member states are due to start discussing the proposal on Tuesday and the official expected it to be approved this month.

The Commission recommended allowing people fully inoculated with EU-recognized vaccines to enter from any country, and said other vaccines could be added if approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). The European Medicines Agency has authorized the use of the doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca in the EU. The WHO also approved its use and is expected to decide on two Chinese vaccines this week. Both agencies are evaluating Russia’s Sputnik V.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)