EU seeks to open its borders after a year of isolation

(Bloomberg) – The European Union aims to take an important step towards a return to normalcy with plans to reopen its borders after months of restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Just in time for the summer travel season, Spanish, Italian and Greek beaches, along with cities like Paris, Rome and Berlin, will be able to welcome travelers who have been fully vaccinated against covid-19, according to a proposal by the European Comission.

It is “time to revive the EU tourism industry and rekindle cross-border friendships safely,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

Although Europe continues to fight a third wave, it shows signs of controlling the disease, which has infected more than 30 million people in the region. Restrictions in several countries are being relaxed as infection rates decline and inoculations increase.

The EU executive arm recommended welcoming visitors from countries with relatively low infection rates, as well as those who are fully vaccinated, according to a statement released Monday. The proposals require the approval of a weighted majority of the bloc’s 27 member states and could be adopted by the end of May, according to a commission official.

The new parameters would replace a blanket ban on nonessential travel to the EU for residents of all but a few countries. The regulations have been in place for more than a year and dealt a severe blow to a region that prides itself on having open borders.

Under the proposal, member states will be required to accept testing for all EU-approved vaccines, including those produced by Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE, AstraZeneca Plc, Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.

National governments will have the power to accept vaccines that have passed the process of inclusion in the World Health Organization (WHO) emergency use list, but they will not be able to recognize other vaccines on their own. This means that people inoculated with the Russian Sputnik vaccine or the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines from China will not be able to travel freely to the EU solely because of their vaccination status.

Read more

The new rules include a so-called emergency brake, which will allow Member States to reinstate travel bans in countries where new risk variants arise or contagion rates rise. In such a case, only essential workers, such as diplomats and medical personnel, will be allowed in, and even then, they will be subject to strict testing and quarantine requirements.

A commission official told reporters in Brussels that Israel will definitely be on the list of countries whose vaccinated residents will be allowed to travel to the EU. Reciprocity will also be taken into account as a factor in facilitating leisure travel, the official added when asked by UK residents.

The Commission will draw up a list of approved vaccination certificates issued by non-EU countries. The talks with Washington are expected to lead to the introduction of a uniform certificate that meets EU standards for safety and accuracy, the commission official said.

Original Note: EU Looks to Open Its Borders After a Year of Pandemic Isolation

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP