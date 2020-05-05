Photo: CGTN /

BERLIN, Germany, MADRID, Spain.- The European Union seeks to obtain 7,500 million euros from governments, companies and foundations for the development of vaccines against COVID-19, treatments and tests, as well as to guarantee their universal access, and Spain and Germany promised to contribute a total of 650 million, just under 10% of the total required.

Germany will contribute € 525 million to the Community initiative for the multilateral fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the development of a universal access vaccine.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced by videoconference her country’s contribution to the Global Response fund within the framework of a donor conference supported by the UN and the World Health Organization (WHO).

It is about sending a “sign of hope” in “difficult times” and reiterating that a “global challenge” can only be overcome in a coordinated way, stressed the chancellor.

Merkel, who advanced that this will not be the last necessary donor conference, pointed out that the tests must be generalized, a possible vaccine must be investigated, its production must be prepared and cooperation with African countries to strengthen their health systems.

Germany, she said, is “committed” to the “common” goal of improving health for as many people as possible in this pandemic and is participating “with conviction.”

In total, added the chancellor, Germany is going to dedicate 1.3 billion euros to combat this pandemic through multilateral means, because in addition to contributing to the Global Response fund, it will support multilateral organizations and increase their humanitarian aid.

Spain contributes 125 million to the EU initiative

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced that Spain is adding 125 million euros to the community initiative for the multilateral fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the development of a universal access vaccine.

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez.

Sánchez announced the contribution of Spain in his speech at this event organized by the European Commission (EC) and detailed that of those 125 million, 50 million are for GAVI (Vaccine Alliance) and 75 million euros for the Coalition for Innovations in Preparation for Epidemics (CEPI).

Spain joins this initiative “in a spirit of solidarity and cooperation” and “promoting the leadership of the World Health Organization”, which it considers “so important at the moment,” he said.

Sánchez recalled that this Spanish donation is in addition to the one hundred million euros that he already promised to the global fund in September and the 140 million already contributed to GAVI.

He noted that “the only way to beat the pandemic” of the coronavirus “will be rapid and affordable access to vaccines, treatments and diagnostics worldwide.”

“The good news is that we have a plan to achieve this,” said the President of the Spanish Government, who therefore justified participation in that initiative, an “ambitious and global” response to COVID-19 based on “three fundamental principles: social justice, science and the necessary collaboration of all countries ».

In this sense, he pointed out that guaranteeing “equitable and affordable” access to vaccines and treatments “is not only the only way to defeat the virus” but “it also means doing the right thing”, because this pandemic must be prevented from increasing of inequality.

Pedro Sánchez said that the coronavirus has put the governments of the entire planet “in front of the mirror” and has shown that “the human being is not invincible, but rather vulnerable”, that this threat “does not understand borders” and what it will do “The more damage the less united” all countries are in this battle.

A HUNDRED OF GROUPS IN SEARCH OF THE VACCINE

Around 100 research groups are searching for vaccines and already ten of them are advancing in the early stages of human trials or are on the verge of it, among which experts from China, the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany stand out. (With information from EFE, CGTN and other sources)