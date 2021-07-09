EU regulator includes cardiac inflammation as possible side effect of mRNA vaccines

Jul 9 (.) – Europe’s drug regulator on Friday recommended adding heart inflammation as a possible side effect of Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines that use the messenger RNA method and alerting people with a history of the syndrome. of capillary extravasation to avoid Johnson & Johnson injections.

Heart failure and pericarditis should be on the list of possible unwanted effects of the two vaccines that use mRNA technology, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) safety commission said.

These cases mostly occur within 14 days of vaccination and are more common with the second dose and in young men, EMA said. The statement is in line with the findings of US health officials announced last month.

The EMA panel also recommended that people with a history of capillary leak syndrome (CLS) not receive the single-dose J&J vaccine. In June, the regulator requested that CLS be added as a possible side effect of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines.

Both AstraZeneca and J&J use different versions of a common flu virus to induce them to produce coronavirus proteins that lead to an immune response.

(Report by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)