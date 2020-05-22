BRUSSELS (AP) – Ten countries in the European Union lamented plans by the United States to withdraw from an international agreement that allows observation flights over more than 30 nations and promised to defend the treaty, while NATO envoys meet to discuss the situation.

President Donald Trump said Thursday that violations by Russia make it unsustainable for the United States to stay in the Open Skies Treaty. Washington has indicated it will withdraw in six months, although Trump hinted that he might change his mind.

The treaty entered into force in 2002. It aimed to promote trust between the United States and Russia by allowing signatories to conduct reconnaissance flights over each other’s territories to collect information on military forces and activities.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Belgium, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden said the pact is “a crucial element of the trust structure that was created in recent decades. to improve transparency and security in the Euro-Atlantic area ”.

“We will continue to implement the Treaty that has added value for our conventional arms control architecture and security cooperation. We reaffirm that this treaty continues to function and be useful, “said the 10 countries, although they share the United States’ concern about Russia’s respect for the pact.

They called on Russia to lift flight restrictions, notably over its Kaliningrad region, which is between Lithuania and Poland, and both NATO members. Of the 10 countries, two – Sweden and Finland – are not NATO members.

As early as 2018, NATO leaders expressed concern about the “selective implementation by Russia” of the treaty and other conventional arms control pacts. European countries have carried out most of the flights, which often occur over Russia and Belarus.

Previously, the German foreign minister, Heiko Maas, admitted that Russia was not respecting the treaty, “but from our point of view, that does not justify a withdrawal.”

He said his counterparts in Britain, France and Poland have repeatedly stressed that to Washington and that Germany “will work intensively with our partners to get the United States to reconsider its position.”

___

Geir Moulson contributed in Berlin.