EU recommends not applying second dose of AstraZeneca to people with clots

May 21 (Reuters) – The second dose of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine should not be given to people who have developed low platelet count clots after receiving the first, Europe’s drug regulator said on Friday.

The recommendations for healthcare professionals were provided by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as part of an ongoing review on rare but serious clots possibly related to AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines and also Johnson’s. & Johnson.

The EMA has been investigating cases of clots in the abdomen and brain since March and has since recommended that the labels of both vaccines carry a warning about clotting problems, while maintaining that their overall benefits outweigh any risks.

On Friday, the EMA also said that patients should be observed for signs of blood clots or low platelets within three weeks of receiving the first injection of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, Vaxzevria. He added that special care should be given to people with clots.

(Report by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)