EU proposes six-month tariff freeze with US: Der Spiegel

BERLIN, Apr 10 (Reuters) – The European Union has suggested a suspension with the United States of tariffs on imports worth billions of dollars for six months, the bloc’s trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Saturday. to the German newspaper Der Spiegel.

That would go beyond the four-month suspension agreed to last month and send a signal that Brussels is seeking a compromise in a 16-year dispute over aviation subsidies.

“We have proposed suspending all mutual tariffs for six months to reach a negotiated solution,” Dombrovskis told the magazine.

“This would create a necessary respite for industries and workers on both sides of the Atlantic,” he added.

In March, the two sides agreed to a four-month suspension of all U.S. tariffs on $ 7.5 billion worth of EU imports and $ 4 billion of community levies on U.S. goods, resulting from cases brought to the World Organization. of Commerce for subsidies granted to aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing.

Dombrovskis also said the EU will closely monitor President Joe Biden’s “Buy American Goods” laws, which state that public contracts in the United States will be awarded exclusively to US companies.

“Our goal is to drive procurement markets that are as open as possible around the world,” he told Der Spiegel.

