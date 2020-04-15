Some 80,000 people have died in Europe from the new virus, which is about two-thirds of the global figure, according to the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention

The European Union It worked on Wednesday to avoid a chaotic and possibly disastrous reduction of the restrictions introduced to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, asking its 27 members to exercise caution on their return to normality and to base their measures on scientific advice.

Austria, the Czech Republic and Denmark were already lifting some restrictions, while the European Commission, the bloc’s executive, hastened to present its roadmap for members of the world’s largest trade bloc to coordinate their exit from quarantine, something they estimated It could take several months and include large-scale virus testing.

Some 80,000 people have died in Europe from the new virus, which is about two-thirds of the global figure, according to the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The Commission asked for confidence in the center’s experts to guide national exit strategies in the coming weeks and months.

Brussels is very concerned about the damage that could occur if each country devises its own strategy, after panic ensued when the pandemic spread to Italy. Then there were unannounced border closings that caused huge bottlenecks and export bans that deprived heavily affected countries of medical supplies.

Furthermore, the EU faces a very divided situation. France extended its quarantine this week until May 11, and Belgium seemed headed in a similar direction. Spain also renewed its state of emergency for the second time, in another two weeks.

“This is not – is not – a sign that confinement, containment measures, can be lifted now,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters, stressing the need for clear communication in the block as countries exit quarantine.

Noting that easing the restrictions “will inevitably lead to a corresponding increase in new cases,” the Commission cautioned that this should only occur when infections have been dropping for a while and hospitals can care for more patients.

Although the body, which proposes European laws and monitors their compliance, does not detail exactly how the transition should be made, it does insist in its guide that “the exit must be gradual”.

“A lack of coordination in lifting the restrictive measures poses the risk of having negative effects for all member states and creating political friction,” the statement said.

Work activity should be resumed by sector depending on how much work can be done online, the economic importance of the sector or the kind of shifts that can be entered. Social distancing must be maintained and there should be no general return to work, adds the Commission.

Businesses could open gradually, with the possibility of limiting the capacity of establishments, and schools could reopen, although the commission recommended forming smaller groups so that students could maintain a safe distance between them. Mealtimes could also be staggered and online classes prioritized when possible.

Brussels noted that a month should be left between each measure to assess its effect.

Also, the elderly should be protected for a longer time, while restaurants, bars and cinemas could reopen with restrictions on opening hours and the number of customers. Measures against massive crowds such as festivals and concerts would be among the last to withdraw.

For most, the symptoms of the coronavirus disappear within two to three weeks. But some, especially the elderly and people with previous medical problems, may experience more serious complications such as pneumonia or even die.

The Commission also recommended that virus testing be increased dramatically and that it be done in the same way across the EU. The collection of data, also through apps or cell phones, “can help cut infection chains and reduce the risk of future transmission of the virus,” the document said, adding that it should be done voluntarily.

The only infallible remedy for the disease is a vaccine, so the EU is investing in research to speed up the search for a cure, and working with the European Medicines Agency to facilitate clinical trials and eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks to its marketing.

“This is our best collective asset to defeat the virus,” said Von der Leyen, announcing a donor conference to be held on May 4 via the internet to help raise funds for the initiative.