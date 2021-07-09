EU mission will evaluate electoral guarantees in Venezuela

(Bloomberg) – A technical mission from the European Union has arrived in Venezuela to assess whether the conditions exist to deploy an electoral observation mission in the upcoming elections of governors and mayors on November 21.

The EU group will meet Thursday with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Electoral Council, in charge of organizing the vote, according to four people with knowledge of the meetings.

Over the next week, European delegates will also hold talks with leaders of participating political parties and political experts, the people said.

The technical mission, which consists of three officials and four electoral experts, will remain in Venezuela until July 23, according to a statement from the electoral body.

After the opposition boycotted the 2018 presidential elections and the 2020 legislative elections, arguing that both lacked guarantees to be free and fair, the government of President Nicolás Maduro made some concessions to the opposition’s demands, such as including two of his representatives on the five-member Electoral Council and the release last year of several political prisoners.

Venezuela’s opposition has long demanded and sought an independent electoral mission, but that is not the only demand. He has also lobbied for the release of all political prisoners, around 300, the return of political parties to the opposition, now in the hands of Maduro’s allies, and to allow opposition leaders who are politically disqualified by the government run for office.

It is not clear whether an EU observation mission will be enough to attract opposition to the vote. The country’s opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, said that participation in local elections is subject to obtaining guarantees and a prior agreement between opposition political parties.

“We hope that this trip is not a salute to the flag,” said Guaidó regarding the EU exploratory mission.

