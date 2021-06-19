EU lifts restrictions on travelers from the US

(Bloomberg) – The European Union lifted travel restrictions on U.S. citizens, most recently to reestablish lucrative transatlantic air routes despite concerns about the spread of potentially dangerous coronavirus variants.

Albania, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Macao, North Macedonia, Serbia and Taiwan also entered the so-called “white list” of countries from which non-essential travel is allowed. The new rules will come into force in a few days, as soon as they are published in the Official Journal of the EU.

Some EU countries already allow the entry of vaccinated Americans. White listing means that restrictions on fully vaccinated US residents will be lifted across the block. Member States also have freedom of action to allow unvaccinated visitors from whitelisted locations without requiring quarantine.

The move will provide a boost for major US airlines such as United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc., which fly the world’s most profitable routes, along with their European peers Air France-KLM and Deutsche Lufthansa AG. Long-distance travel, a segment teeming with premium customers paying for business and first-class seats, has been hit hard by restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

The decision is “great news for the EU economies and all participants in the transatlantic travel supply chain,” said Martin Ferguson, vice president of public affairs for corporate travel agency American Express Global Business Travel. “We anticipate a strong return on reserves on these routes.”

US Reciprocity

Still, traffic across the Atlantic has not been fully restored, as US presidential proclamations banning Europeans remain in effect. The EU is pressing the Joe Biden Administration to reciprocate by lifting restrictions on its citizens, as vaccinations advance across the continent and the number of coronavirus infections drops dramatically.

“The latest vaccination data and the low spread of the virus in Europe would allow this to happen safely,” the trade group Airlines for Europe said in an email.

Some diplomats in Brussels were cautious about allowing the Americans to return before they agreed to the corresponding reopening. The bloc decided to press ahead amid pressure from tourism-dependent economies ahead of the summer season.

The US launched a series of working groups, including with the EU, on reopening the borders during Biden’s trip to the eurozone this month. A White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, summoned them in response to the EU decision on Friday. That work is ongoing and the groups have not made any decisions, the official said.

“We are in close contact with the US Administration on the issue of the safe resumption of all travel between the EU and the US and have received assurances that this is a high priority issue for the US Administration,” said the European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz told reporters on Friday.

