EU leaders study closing airspace to Belarusian companies after forced landing by Minsk

The leaders of the Twenty-seven study close airspace to Belarusian airlines and veto its access to airports in the European Union, in addition to asking European airlines not to fly over Belarus, in response to the incident this Sunday in which Minsk forced a Ryanair flight to make an emergency landing to detain a dissident Belarusian.

According to a draft European Council conclusions, the leaders condemn the aerial episode and the arrest of the journalist Roman Protasevich and his partner, Sofia Sapega, of whom he demands their immediate release.

The European Council calls for the “necessary measures” of the EU to prohibit Belarusian airlines fly over EU airspace and land at airports in the European bloc.

Likewise, it urges the EU airlines avoid flying over the country and demands an investigation from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) into the “unacceptable” incident.

The leaders also invite the EU to extend individual sanctions that weigh on Belarus due to the authoritarian drift in the country and that keep 88 leaders on the European black list.