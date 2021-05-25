EU leaders promise to donate 100M doses of covid vaccines

EFE videos

The Spanish stock market rises and remains at 9,200 points

Madrid, May 25 (EFE) .- The Spanish stock market reaps profits this noon and maintains the level of the 9,200 pending points in the Ifo Index of business confidence in Germany and after the positive closing of Wall Street yesterday. At 12 noon, the selective Spanish IBEX 35 rose 0.19%, 18.80 points and stood at 9,225.10 points. On the other hand, the European stock markets, with the exception of London, which was left a scarce 0.05%, also reaped increases, which were 0.78% in the case of Frankfurt, 0.38% for Milan, 0, 07% for Paris and 0.05% for London. The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, rose 0.67% this Tuesday thanks to the boom in the technology sector, although the gains were limited due to rumors of an extension of the state of emergency due to the covid in Japan. For its part, Wall Street closed in green on Monday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, rose 0.54%, in a day marked by the rebound of technology and companies benefiting from the economic reopening. In the IBEX 35, the highest profits were for Meliá Hotels, with a rise of 2.34%, followed by Siemens Gamesa, with 1.97%, IAG, with 1.71%, Banco Sabadell, with 1.51 %, Caixabank, with 1.26% and Fluidra, with 1.24%. At the opposite extreme, Inmobiliaria Colonial dropped 1.13%, Mapfre 1.07% Cie Automotive 0.97% and Telefónica 0.56%. In the continuous market, the value that increased the most was Talgo, 4.26%, while on the opposite side Reno de Medici, it was 2.95%. The profitability of long-term Spanish debt fell 6.24% to 0.515%. In the commodities market, a barrel of Brent oil, a benchmark in Europe, was paid at the close of the Spanish Stock Exchange at 67.97 dollars. (c) EFE Agency