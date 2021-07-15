EU launches largest climate initiative and prepares to fight

(Bloomberg) – The European Union on Wednesday unveiled an ambitious climate initiative to transform every corner of its economy, and is preparing for years of tough negotiations to make it a reality.

All industries will be forced to accelerate their move away from fossil fuels with the goal of reducing pollution by 2030 by at least 55% from 1990 levels. To achieve this, the bloc will incorporate new industries, such as shipping , to what is already the largest carbon market in the world; ban new combustion engine cars by 2035; will impose new costs on dirty home heating; and it will require the aviation industry to emit less and pay more.

The bloc seeks to position itself as a world leader in the climate aspect, without harming its own industry, which is why it also established a plan to tax imports such as steel and aluminum from countries with more permissive environmental rules. With this, it runs the risk of stoking trade tensions, as the EU targets Russia, China and the United States.

There are already signs of discontent, both from EU members and from industry.

“Nothing that we present today is going to be easy. It is going to be tremendously difficult, ”said Executive Vice President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans. But he noted that the “existential threat that is the climate crisis” required radical measures. He expects measures on transportation, cars and home heating to generate the most complaints.

The EU targets require around 1.2 trillion euros of investment in clean energy until 2030, according to Bloomberg NEF.

“These measures will have a major impact on the daily lives of families and businesses across Europe,” said Simone Tagliapietra, a researcher at the Bruegel study center in Brussels.

The impact on the rest of the world is more limited. Europe already accounts for a fraction of total fossil fuel consumption and the continent appears to be at the forefront of climate policies.

That is why the bloc wants to introduce a tax on certain imports from countries with less strict climate regulations. With its long phase-in period, many experts see it as an attempt by the EU to force others to change.

“Today’s proposal is just the first chapter in the story,” said Tagliapietra. “We will see a lot of disagreement and tension over the next two or three years. Europe will become a global laboratory for deep decarbonisation and the world will have the opportunity to learn how to achieve climate goals. “

