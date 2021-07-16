EU kills Martinique in the Gold Cup

KANSAS CITY

With a double from the explosive Daryl Dike, The United States overwhelmed Martinique 6-1 this Thursday and sealed their qualification for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals.

Orlando City striker Dike converted his targets in minutes 14 and 59 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City (Kansas).

Samuel Camille, own goal, in the 23rd minute, Miles Robinson (50), Gyasi Zardes (70) and Nicholas Gioacchini (90) completed the American win while Emmanuel Riviere discounted a penalty in 64 for Martinique.

United States and Canada, who beat Haiti before, they both add six points and are already the two teams classified to quarters by Group B of the tournament.

cmb

