EU informs AstraZeneca that it will not allow further exports until it fulfills contracts

Mar 25 (Reuters) – AstraZeneca will not be able to export any more COVID-19 vaccines from Europe until it fulfills its contracts with the European Union, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said after a meeting of the bloc’s leaders. from 27 countries.

“We have and want to explain to our European citizens that they are getting their due,” he told a press conference late Thursday, adding that companies had to fulfill their contracts with the EU before exporting to other regions. “And this is, of course, the case for AstraZeneca,” von der Leyen said.

“I think it is clear to the company that it first has to catch up, it has to fulfill the contract it has with the European Member States, before it can get back into exporting vaccines.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said he supported stricter control of vaccine exports from pharmaceutical companies that do not meet their contractual commitments to the European Union.

“It is the end of naivety,” he told reporters after a virtual EU summit.

“I support the export control mechanisms put in place by the European Commission. I support that all exports must be blocked while some pharmaceutical companies do not respect their commitments to Europeans,” he added.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)