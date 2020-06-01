WASHINGTON. The United States has tightened security in the face of further unrest following the murder of a black man by a police officer, with curfews in 40 cities and the deployment of 5,000 National Guard personnel.

Authorities declared a night curfew in a total of 40 cities in 16 states, including Minneapolis, the epicenter of racial protests, while thousands of soldiers patrolled the country’s main cities yesterday.

The curfews have spread across several cities after a night of chaos on Saturday and early Sunday morning, with looting, fires and police charges, in various parts of the country.

Among the cities with night curfews are Los Angeles, Denver, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Louisville, Rochester, Cleveland, Portland, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Charleston, Nashville, Salt Lake City, Seattle and Wisconsin.

However, the fury continued yesterday and thousands of people took to the streets of dozens of cities in the country again, challenging the police state. Thousands left in Minneapolis, New York, Los Angeles and El Paso, among other cities, with altercations with the police, arrests and looting.

During the altercations, at least three people have been shot dead in Indianapolis, Detroit and Oakland, from which the police have disassociated themselves.

The US lived through another night of rioting and protesting George Floyd’s death last Monday at the hands of a white police officer, who suffocated him by pressing his knee to his neck on the ground when he was detained in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Governor Tim Walz extended the night curfew in Minneapolis and Saint Paul, known as the Twin Cities, for one more day.

“We have reason to believe that malicious actors continue to infiltrate the legitimate protests for the murder of Floyd, and that is why we are extending the curfew for one more day,” he explained.

In parallel, at least some 5,000 National Guard personnel have been dispatched to 15 states and the District of Columbia.

That force specified that it also has some 2,000 troops ready to be activated: “The situation is fluid, so the numbers can change quickly.”

The states that activated that body are Minnesota, Ohio, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

The Washington Post reported that the Pentagon put an engineering unit and a small number of military police units on alert.

Police and military seized control of Minneapolis with heavy charges against those who defied the curfew and journalists covering the protests. In other cities, the routes were cut, cars and shops burned down, while law enforcement agencies responded with tear gas and in some cases with rubber bullets fired at the protesters’ faces, leading to allegations of excessive force.

In Washington, some 70 Secret Service and Metropolitan Police officers were injured in the vicinity of the White House and other parts of central Washington DC.

New York authorities promised an investigation after pictures of two police cars ramming citizens on Saturday were released.

EUROPE JOINS

Meanwhile, demonstrations of police violence against blacks in the United States yesterday spread to some major European cities, where thousands of people have joined the protest movement.

Thousands in Germany, England, and Denmark demanded justice for Floyd.

