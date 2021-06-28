EU formulators divided on post-pandemic strategy

(Bloomberg) – The European Union’s top economic policymakers are divided on how to handle the economy after the pandemic.

Fabio Panetta, a member of the Executive Committee of the European Central Bank, said on Monday that the monetary authorities should maintain the “unconventional flexibility” that was allowed during the crisis, keeping borrowing costs low until public spending helps boost inflation. . Hours later, Jens Weidmann and Robert Holzmann said that the ECB’s emergency powers are temporary and should be suspended once the emergency is over.

Panetta also said the ECB should consider maintaining the flexibility of the 1.85 trillion euro ($ 2.2 trillion) pandemic emergency bond purchase program when it expires. A previous quantitative easing program is tied to limits on the number of a country’s bonds that can be purchased.

Opposing monetary perspectives are reflected in fiscal debates. EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Monday that the bloc’s debt rules “must be realistic, otherwise they are not applicable.” The executive branch of the EU will launch a revision of the Stability and Growth Pact, which sets limits for the public finances of member countries, he told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Divergent thinking comes at a crucial time; the euro area is recovering amid lower contagion rates and restrictions that allow a gradual reopening of companies. This led some commentators to raise the possibility of curbing the extraordinary support given to businesses and families, and considering how to address the huge burden of public and private debt.

Panetta said it is not yet clear how long the surge in demand will last.

“We don’t seem to be on the right track to ‘heat up the economy,'” he told a Mediterranean central bankers conference. He asked governments and the public to recognize that the current combination of fiscal and monetary stimulus is “clearly superior” to the pre-pandemic level, when political leaders focused on debt reduction.

However, Weidmann of the German central bank said that monetary and fiscal support should be reduced after the crisis, and that the ECB’s program against the pandemic “must end as soon as the emergency situation is overcome.” He said he doesn’t think 2022 deserves to be classified as a “crisis year.”

His position was repeated by Holzmann. Both are members of the Governing Council of the ECB.

ECB officials increasingly seek to curb any shift in the EU towards renewed austerity. The president of the institution, Christine Lagarde, told leaders last week that they need to “spread the green” of the recovery, noting that it is too early to even talk about abandoning the central bank’s crisis tools.

