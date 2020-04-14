The number of confirmed cases in the United States stands at 598 thousand 48.

In U.S, the Covid-19 pandemic has, so far, left 25 thousand 239 dead and almost 600 thousand confirmed cases.

According to the most recent figures of the Johns Hopkins University, the number of infections by the new coronavirus in the North American country is more than three times higher than that of any other nation.

He The most affected state is still New York, which already has 10 834 dead, while this Monday 18 thousand 697 people had to be hospitalized because of the coronavirus.

The United States approved the first saliva test to diagnose Covid-19, which is expected to be used starting tomorrow, Wednesday.

New York reached “peak” of infections, with nearly 10,000 dead dead: Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the US state has already reached the “peak” of coronavirus infections, with nearly 10,000 deaths from Covid-19, although he has insisted that the restrictive measures will continue in force.

“We believe that we have reached the peak,” he said in a press conference, although at the same time he clarified that it is rather “a plateau” because “the volume is still high,” with 1,600 new cases and 778 new deaths in the last 24 hours, which results in a balance of more than 196 thousand positives and close to 10 thousand deaths.