EU discusses how to lift travel restrictions

The White House to announce on Tuesday you will put on runs a series of commissions of experts with Canada, Mexico, the European Union and the United Kingdom to determine the best way to reopen travel safely, a White House official told ..

The adAccording to another government official, is a strong indication that the government Biden will not move quickly to lift the restrictions that prevent much of the world from entering the United States, given the time it will take to create the commissions and carry out the reviews.

Although we will not reopen travel today, we hope these expert working groups will help us use our collective experience to chart a way forward, with the goal of reopening international travel with our major partners when it is determined that it is safe to do so. “said the White House official.

The official of the White House said that “any decision will be fully guided by objective analysis and the recommendations of experts in public health and medicine,” and noted that the working groups will be led by the White House COVID Response Team and the National Security Council. and will include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other agencies.

Airlines and other entities have lobbied the government to lift restrictions that bar most non-US citizens from entering the UK, the 26 Schengen nations of Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

The United States also prohibits most non-essential travel at its land borders with Mexico and Canada.

