Leaders of the European Union’s 27 member states reach an agreement for an economic recovery fund after the new coronavirus crisis. But the value remains to be determined and how it will work. The leaders of the 27 member states of the European Union (EU) agreed on Thursday (23/04) to create an emergency fund to help the bloc’s economy recover. , hit by the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

On video conference, EU leaders agree to create an emergency fund to deal with the crisis generated by the covid-19

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The value of the fund has not been defined, but it is expected to exceed 1 trillion euros. Another divergence among European leaders is in the way the fund will be distributed, with some advocating transfers, or grants, and others, loans.

The European Commission was charged with elaborating the details and formulating a proposal for the fund, which should be included in the budget of the European Union.

“This fund must be of sufficient magnitude to face the extent of the crisis and targeted at the sectors and geographic parts of Europe most affected. We instruct the Commission to analyze the exact needs and to urgently present a proposal to the challenge we face”, announced the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

“If everything comes to fruition, it will surely be a bazooka,” declared Portugal’s Prime Minister, António Costa, in São Bento, at the end of the European Council meeting, which was held by videoconference.

The leaders also endorsed an earlier agreement, negotiated between European finance ministers, on a € 540 billion package to support countries, companies and workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The package of measures adopted consists of three pillars: a credit line from the European Stability Mechanism, the eurozone rescue fund, with EUR 240 billion in loans; a European Investment Bank guarantee fund with up to 200 billion euros in loans to companies; and a temporary fund with 100 billion euros to help pay workers’ wages and prevent layoffs.

The decision was taken in a four-hour video conference, as the EU headquarters in Brussels is closed due to quarantine measures, in which the bloc’s budget for the period 2021-2027 was also discussed, which should include the fund. recovery.

After the meeting, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that “great progress” has been made. France’s President Emmanuel Macron said the differences have not yet been resolved, as if the money in the aid package should be transferred as a loan or as a grant.

Europe is preparing for the serious economic effects generated by the covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in the closure of businesses and borders and involved some Member States in disputes over medical equipment.

The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, told the bloc’s leaders that the cuts in economic bloc production should be between 5% and 15%. Eurozone growth is expected to contract by 5.4% in 2020, which, if confirmed, will make it the worst year since the introduction of the common currency in 1999.

This prognosis is even optimistic compared to the one made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which predicted a 7.5% shrinkage in the EU’s economic growth.

CN / RC / rtr / lusa / ap

______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

“We are considered the scum of the streets”

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.

