With the streets of the United States inflamed by the death of George Floyd in a brutal police arrest, Brussels sends a message of condemnation, understanding and calm. The high representative for the Common Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, warned on Tuesday that the excesses of those responsible for maintaining security cannot be ignored. “All societies have to pay attention to the excessive use of police force,” he urged. Along with that general assessment, he did not shy away from commenting on the specific case of Floyd’s brutal death after being detained by police in Minneapolis. “It is an abuse of power. This must be denounced and this situation must be fought in the United States and throughout the world, ”he claimed.

The amplifying power of social media, using as gasoline the harsh image of white policeman Dereck Chauvin’s knee nailed to the neck of the unarmed African American citizen who claimed that he could not breathe, have become an event that in other circumstances could have been reduced to Locally in a criticism of racism in the security forces whose echoes have reached Brussels. “Europe, like the people of the United States, is in shock,” said the also vice-president of the European Commission.

As US President Donald Trump threatens to deploy the Army to combat street riots in the US, Borrell called for a de-escalation of the tension. The Spanish leader avoided directly criticizing the aggressiveness with which Trump has responded to the mobilizations, which he has accused of representing “national terrorism”, but defended the protests. “We support the right to peaceful protest and condemn violence and racism of any kind. All lives matter. The lifes [de las personas] Black matters “, he assured repeating one of the slogans (Black lives matter) used in the protests.

External budget

Borrell expressed himself in these terms during the press conference dedicated to the Brussels proposal to strengthen the 2021-2027 budget for foreign action. The Commission wants the amount released by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, to be raised by € 16.5 billion in February. Of these, 10,500 million would go to cooperation, development and neighborhood policies, and the remaining 5,000 to humanitarian aid. In total, the Community Executive has to nurture the foreign item with 118,500 million.

With the economic consequences of the pandemic driving economies into recession, the EU will pay special attention to the situation in Africa and the Western Balkans to avoid as much as possible the multimillion-dollar stimulus prepared by the EU internally from increasing inequalities with the neighboring countries, endowed with a much lower economic firepower to face the crisis derived from the virus.