EU common wheat exports in 2020/21 sink to 24.88 million tonnes as of June 13

PARIS, Jun 14 (.) – European Union common wheat exports in the 2020/21 season that began in July collapsed to 24.88 million tonnes as of June 13 from 33.94 million tonnes shipped to the same week of the previous campaign, according to data published by the European Commission on Monday.

The Commission indicated, however, that the figures for France in the data only reached up to June 2.

EU 2020/21 barley exports fell to 7.06 million tonnes from 7.17 million a year ago, while maize imports fell sharply to 13.92 million tonnes from 19.07 million tons in the same week of 2020.

As of January 1, data from the European Commission covers only the 27 EU countries, while previous figures also covered Great Britain.

(Information from Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)