EU common wheat exports in 2020/21 plunge to 24.71 million tonnes as of June 6

PARIS, Jun 7 (.) – European Union common wheat exports in the 2020/21 season that began in July totaled 24.71 million tonnes as of June 6, data released by the European Commission showed on Monday, a strong decrease from 33.27 million tons dispatched to the same date of the previous season.

EU barley exports in 2020/21 reached 7.02 million tonnes, almost unchanged from 7.04 million tonnes a year ago.

Meanwhile, corn imports totaled 13.56 million tons, down from 18.89 million tons in the previous season.

As of January 1, the European Commission data covers only the 27 EU countries, while previous figures also included Great Britain.

The commission said Monday’s report only included data for France as of June 2.

(Report by Sybille de La Hamaide. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)