EU common wheat exports for 2020/21 amounted to 25.10 million tonnes until June 20

PARIS, Jun 21 (.) – Common wheat exports from the European Union in the 2020/21 season that began last July reached 25.10 million tonnes through June 20, according to data released by the European Commission on Monday.

This figure is lower than the 34.28 million tons dispatched for the same week of the previous season, according to the data.

The Commission indicated, however, that the figures for France only went up to 2 June.

EU 2020/21 barley exports had reached 7.07 million tonnes, down from 7.22 million a year ago, while EU 2020/21 maize imports stood at 14.26 million tons, compared to the previous 19.34 million.

As of January 1, the European Commission data covers only the 27 EU countries, while previous figures, up to December 31, covered both the 27 and the United Kingdom.

