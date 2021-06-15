EU cocoa, coffee and soy imports will be in danger from the climate crisis

More than 44% of future agricultural imports of the European Union, such as coffee, cocoa and soybeans, could be very vulnerable to drought in 2050 as a result of the climate crisis, as suggested by a paper published in Nature Communications.

The team of researchers quantified and mapped the cross-border climate vulnerabilities of the EU agricultural and food economy, in relation to the severity of drought in non-EU countries. They made estimates for the years 2030, 2050 and 2085, in two scenarios of low and medium emissions. Their results show that vulnerability increases in both cases.

The severity of the drought will increase by 35% in the places of production of agricultural imports by 2050

“Vulnerability increases by 44% with medium emissions by 2050 and in low emissions it is reduced to around 40%. Although a difference of 4% may seem minimal, this is equivalent to imports with a value of more than four billion euros ”, he tells SINC Ertug Ercin, founder of the R2Water Research and Consulting Center, which is leading the study.

Also, the severity of the drought will increase by 35% in the places of production of agricultural imports for the same year, compared to current levels.

“The vulnerability of the agricultural sector to climate change is increasingly worrying. To adapt, it will be necessary to know which crops are more vulnerable to problems such as drought and how vulnerabilities will change in the future compared to current climatic conditions ”, points out the scientist.

Longer and more intense droughts

Many of the major crop imports in the future are expected to come from places at high risk of drought, such as Brazil, Indonesia and India. Some of the agricultural products most affected will be the coffee, cocoa, sugar cane, palm oil and soybeans.

The vulnerability of the agricultural sector to climate change is increasingly worrying

Ertug Ercin

“Agricultural droughts will be longer and more intense in the future in 2050. Many of these products cannot be grown in Europe. We do not have the agroclimatic suitability for it. Ultimately, Europe would benefit from directing investment towards these areas to minimize climate impacts, because it is not just a matter of humanitarian concern or geopolitical positioning, but it is fundamentally in its own economic and social interest to address climate adaptation. in international trade ”, explains Ercin.

For some imported crops, such as soybeans, Europe could seek an alternative feed supply and grow it locally, the scientists say.

“This is the case of Spain, which imports a significant amount of soybeans for its meat and dairy production. Therefore, the cross-border vulnerabilities related to this species may be important for the country ”, the researcher emphasizes.

Most likely, the most affected EU sectors are meat and dairy, beverages and confectionery and manufacturers of cosmetics and foods with palm oil

The authors estimate that the most likely sectors of the EU are the meat and dairy, drinks and confectionery (related to chocolate and coffee) and that of manufacturers of cosmetics and foods with palm oil. “They depend to a great extent on imports from third countries that are going to be increasingly vulnerable to drought,” adds the researcher.

The results highlight the interconnected nature of world imports and exports in the agricultural sector. They also point out the importance of climate adaptation in international trade.

