EU biofuel imports fall, inventories meet rising demand

PARIS, Jul 6 (.) – The European Union’s biofuel imports are expected to fall by a quarter this year, as the bloc draws on large inventories to meet rising demand following the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions, it said on Tuesday. the European Commission.

The rebound in demand for biodiesel and bioethanol in 2021 is projected to exceed the pre-COVID-19 pandemic level as increased government blending targets add to the momentum of the recovery in transportation activity. the Commission noted in a report.

“Due to abundant unused stocks, biofuel imports are expected to decline by around 25% in 2021, to 3 billion liters for biodiesel and 1 billion liters for ethanol,” he said in his short-term prospects for agricultural markets.

However, imports of used cooking oil from China and other Asian countries for biodiesel production increased by more than 30% last year, and the share of this raw material is expected to continue to grow in 2021.

Biodiesel produced from used cooking oil is considered an advanced form and counts double for biofuel mandates in the EU.

Biofuels have traditionally been made from crops, such as sugar and corn for ethanol and virgin vegetable oils for biodiesel, but some states have encouraged the use of food waste and non-food biomass to drive sustainability.

The EU plans to phase out the use of palm oil in biofuels for reasons of deforestation, which has led to tensions with Indonesia and Malaysia.

EU ethanol imports rose more than a third last year, driven by a late wave of cheap shipments from Brazil, according to the Commission.

The block’s biofuel imports have also fluctuated in recent years due to tariffs applied to major suppliers, such as Argentina.

