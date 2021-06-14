EU begins the placement of the first bond for the European recovery fund

By Yoruk Bahceli

Jun 14 (.) – The European Union began selling the first bond backing its recovery fund on Monday, according to a manager of the operation, a crucial step in financing the economic recovery of member states after the coronavirus pandemic.

The sale of the 10-year bond is the start of a debt issue of up to 800,000 million euros between now and 2026 that will support grants and loans to member states, an act of unprecedented fiscal solidarity by the EU that can turn it into one. of the main European borrowers.

EU Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn said the sale should be completed on Tuesday.

The paper will add to the 90 billion euros issued since October by the EU to support the SURE unemployment plan, another support program, which had already given the group a significant presence in the 27-member debt markets.

The debt of the recovery fund, given its larger size than that of the SURE, is expected to boost the liquidity of the EU debt and attract interest from investors eager to buy the meager Triple-A debt, which also offers a profitability higher than that of the block’s reference issuer, Germany.

The initial price of the operation is around one basis point above the mid-swap rate, while the EU is collecting indications of interest from investors, according to a note from the lead manager of the placement seen by ..

The rate equates to a yield of about 0.10%, according to . calculations.

The bond will raise 10 billion euros, the French minister for European Affairs said on May 31. The EU has said it expects to issue € 80 billion of long-term debt this year.

After the inaugural operation, the EU will place two more bonds through syndication – in which a borrower hires banks to sell the debt directly to end investors – at the end of July.

(Report by Yoruk Bahceli, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)