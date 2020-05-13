The European Union published a guidance on Wednesday (13) on the gradual reopening of the bloc’s internal borders, which have been closed since March 17 due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2).

Germany announced the gradual reduction of restrictions on the country’s borders

Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

“Restrictions on travel and controls at EU borders should be gradually lifted if epidemiological developments continue with the current positive trend and when there is a sufficiently low level. If this is not possible quickly, travel restrictions and border controls they must be revoked by regions, areas and Member States with a positive evolution and a similar epidemiological situation “, highlighted the entity.

The orientation to keep the internal borders closed, for the first time in the bloc’s history, expires on May 15th. The order includes trips considered non-essential, such as those for tourism, and is in force in 30 European countries – the 27 that make up the bloc, with the exception of Ireland, plus the four countries that are part of the Schengen Treaty (Iceland, Liechtenstein , Norway and Switzerland).

The Covid-19 pandemic is beginning to show signs of weakening across Europe and as a result, countries have begun to apply measures to loosen the rigid social isolation applied in most nations to contain the virus.

– Germany announces reopening with Luxembourg: Shortly before the European Union’s communication, the government of Germany announced a gradual plan for the reopening of the country’s borders due to the decrease in cases of the new coronavirus and informed that it intends to return to “normality” from June 15.

The first step of the measures will already be taken next Saturday (16) with the reopening of the border posts with Luxembourg and, soon, the passage with Denmark will also be released, announced the Minister of the Interior, Horst Seehofer.

The politician stressed, however, that the other borders must remain closed until June 15. “France, Austria and Switzerland believe that it is too early to open the borders with Italy and Spain, because they are countries very affected by the coronavirus,” said Seehofer when asked by a journalist about the other reopenings.

See too:

Coronavirus: how long it takes to recover patients with covid-19