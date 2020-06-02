The European Union’s industrial head, Thierry Breton, signaled on Tuesday that he should adopt a tougher line with the US technology giants when starting consultations on the new rules proposed by the bloc for the sector.

In a blog post describing why new regulations are needed, Breton says that CEOs of companies should be held accountable for the actions of their companies, regardless of whether they run a physical or digital business.

On Tuesday, he congratulated Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey for taking responsibility for his company’s actions.

“I also spoke yesterday with Twitter President Jack Dorsey on this subject and I congratulated him on his expression when he publicly tweeted: ‘There is someone who is responsible for our actions as a company, and it’s me,'” said Breton in a publication this Tuesday.

Breton, who is now seeking comment on the new EU rules – the Digital Services Act – commented on the US approach to the issue in opposition to Europe’s democratic process.

“The latest events in the US illustrate the need to find the right answers to difficult questions,” he said.

“In democracies, legislating takes time. It requires listening, thinking, finding common ground. And that’s a good thing. It increases the chances of getting it right. That’s how we do things in Europe,” said Breton.

The consultation will run until 8 September and will require the approval of EU parliamentarians before it comes into force.

See too:

See how Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant works

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.