© Provided by .

The Luxembourg Garden in Paris, May 30, 2020

The European Union (EU) asked the United States on Saturday to “reconsider” its decision to cut ties with the WHO because of its management of the coronavirus crisis, which continues to advance in countries like Brazil.

“Global cooperation and solidarity through multilateral efforts are the only effective and viable means of winning this battle,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and head of European Union diplomacy said in a joint statement ( EU), Josep Borrell.

“We urge the United States to reconsider the decision,” they asked.

The way the World Health Organization (WHO) has managed this pandemic has been criticized by the United States for weeks.

On January 14, the WHO assured that the virus was not transmitted between humans, and soon after that it was not necessary to interrupt air travel due to the pandemic.

The Ethiopian-led organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus finally decided to declare a global state of emergency in March, when the coronavirus had already affected 114 countries.

US President Donald Trump decided to first cut the financial contribution and finally, on Friday, break with the organization, which he accuses of having served China’s interests in the crisis.

WHO leaders “have not made the much-needed and requested reforms,” ​​Trump said.

The United States, which was the first donor to WHO, “will redirect these financial funds to other urgent and global public health needs that deserve it,” said its president.

It is a “crazy and terrifying” decision, defined by Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of the prestigious British medical journal The Lancet.

– Brazil, fifth country in number of deaths –

Overall, the pandemic has claimed the lives of at least 364,362 people worldwide since it erupted in late December in China, according to an . count based on official sources. More than 5.9 million cases have also been registered in 196 countries and territories.

Brazil is already the fifth country in the world with the most deaths from coronavirus with almost 28,000 deaths and the balance of victims continues to deteriorate every day.

The South American giant recorded 1,124 deaths in the last 24 hours and it seems that it has not yet reached the peak of the pandemic, with 465,000 cases. It is only behind the United States, Great Britain (38,161 deaths), Italy (33,229) and France (28,714).

In proportional terms, the figures for Brazil are, however, less serious. The country registers 131 deaths per million inhabitants, compared to more than 300 in the United States and 580 in Spain.

The two states with the most deaths and cases are Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro (southeast), but the most affected in relation to their population are those of the impoverished region of the north and northeast, whose health systems are on the verge of collapse.

According to experts, Brazil’s GDP could fall more than 10% this year. The economic factor is the main reason that moves President Jair Bolsonaro to oppose the confinement measures that several governors and mayors have decreed, following the recommendations of the WHO and the international scientific community.

– “Months of anguish” –

In Europe, this lack of confidence continued this Saturday. In Italy the Tower of Pisa was reopened to the public, and in France, public parks and gardens.

But citizen discomfort at the authorities’ management, which has already been expressed in other countries such as Spain, also appeared this Saturday on Italian streets.

In cities like Rome or Milan, hundreds of people demonstrated to the cry of “freedom”, observed the ..

“I have a company with 30 employees, of which 20 are technically unemployed. They haven’t touched a euro in three months, how are they going to eat?” Denounced Nicola Franzoni, one of the organizers. “We do not want this Italy or this Europe,” he added.

Meanwhile, in the Vatican gardens, Pope Francis attended the prayer of a rosary, along with a hundred people involved in one way or another in the fight against the pandemic. It is the first time, in almost three months, that it has held an accompanied event.

In Paris, an aid network created by Latin Americans provides food or coupons for the supermarket to about 700 people.

“They have been months of constant anguish, not having to eat or pay the rent,” explained Laura González, a 20-year-old Colombian, who lives in Paris with her family. Neither have regular papers or permanent jobs and have lost all of their income since the confinement began in mid-March.

– India announces the lack of confidence –

The devastating economic impact puts pressure on the vast majority of governments, especially in poor countries.

India, which has 85,000 contagion cases and almost 5,000 deaths, announced a great relaxation of the confinement as of June 8. Religious temples, hotels, restaurants and shopping centers may open, except in the most affected areas.

In Spain, the crisis has exacerbated poverty and requests for food aid have skyrocketed, prompting the government to approve the creation of a vital minimum income on Friday.

The government set the income at 462 euros ($ 512) per month for an adult who lives alone. The measure will benefit some 850,000 households, or 2.3 million people.

Governments are pressured to restart vital sectors such as tourism, or outdoor shows, such as sports.

Britain authorized the resumption of domestic sports competitions from June 1, albeit without an audience.

Austria authorized two Formula 1 races to be held in Spielberg (center) on July 5 and 12, making the sport appear to be on track to restart its season.

At the medical level, a medicine, the “anakinra”, initially intended for rheumatic diseases, gave “encouraging” results to treat serious ailments caused by covid-19, by reducing the risk of death and the need to use assisted breathing in intensive care, according to a French study.

MORE NEWS ON MSN:

Russia questions US decision to leave WHO(Clarion)

George Floyd death protests ‘outpace’ Minneapolis authorities(Millennium)