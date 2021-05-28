EU approves use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 in adolescents

By Pushkala Aripaka and Ludwig Burger

(Reuters) – The European Commission on Friday authorized the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE for use in children as young as 12, paving the way for a broader rollout across the bloc after similar authorizations in United States and Canada.

The decision comes after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) endorsed use of the vaccine in people 12 to 15 years earlier on Friday.

The agency’s endorsement came weeks after it began evaluating the extent of vaccine use to include that age group. The vaccine is already being used in the European Union in people 16 years of age and older.

The EMA said that two doses of the vaccine, brand Comirnaty, were required in the 12-15 year age group and should be given at least three weeks apart, just like in adults. He also added that it was up to EU states to decide whether and when to offer the vaccine to adolescents.

Germany on Thursday unveiled plans to offer vaccines to 12-year-olds starting June 7, pending the EMA’s verdict. Italy has also said that it is preparing to extend its vaccination campaign to children over 12 years of age.

Vaccination of children and young people is considered a key step in achieving “herd immunity” and controlling the pandemic. Japan on Friday joined the countries that have given approval to injecting the Comirnaty brand into 12-year-olds. Young people have been much less likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19, and many do not experience symptoms, allowing them to inadvertently pass the virus to others.

(Report by Pushkala Aripaka and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru, Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)