EU and US warn of concentration of Russian troops on border with Ukraine and Crimea

The European Union and the United States sounded the alarms on Monday for what they say is a massive concentration of troops ordered by Russia on the border with Ukraine and in Crimea.

The concentration of troops ordered by Russia on the border with Ukraine and in Crimea is the “largest registered” in that region and amounts to about 100,000 soldiers, denounced this Monday the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

The US Department of Defense refrained from giving a figure, but its spokesman John Kirby affirmed that “it is the largest deployment we have seen since 2014, which resulted in the violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

“I will not give a specific number,” he added. “It is certainly higher than the last one in 2014.”

Borrell’s speech, who initially numbered 150,000 Russian troops, was discreetly corrected by the EU External Action Service and in the version published on the internet at 8:15 PM (18:15 GMT) he changed the figure to 100,000, with an asterisk in the one that was required was a correction.

According to Borrell, with such a military deployment “the risk of further escalation is evident.”

For its part, the United States considers this deployment as “very worrying” and calls on Russia “to clarify its intentions,” the Pentagon spokesman continued. “We do not believe that this deployment is conducive to security and stability on the border with Ukraine and certainly not in occupied Crimea.”

The foreign ministers of the 27 countries of the European Union began a meeting by videoconference on Monday to discuss the dramatic escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

“This military reinforcement must cease and we ask Russia to initiate a de-escalation,” said the head of European diplomacy.

During the day, the European foreign ministers discussed the dramatic worsening of tensions between Ukraine and Russia, and even at one point added the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, to the videoconference.

The senior Ukrainian official even presented on Twitter a plan to convince Russia to interrupt the escalation of tensions.

For Kuleba, “the key element is the preparation of a new series of sector sanctions. Individual sanctions are no longer sufficient ”.

In his remarks, however, Borrell threw a bucket of ice water at Kuleba’s claim for widespread EU sanctions against Moscow at this time.

“We are not heading towards new sanctions for now. It is not what is outlined ”on the horizon, he pointed out.

Instead, he winked in support of the Ukrainian authorities.

“We have congratulated Ukraine for its restraint and we have upheld the sovereignty and integrity of its territory. The EU will not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea, ”he said.