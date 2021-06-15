EU and US end trade dispute over Boeing and Airbus

(Bloomberg) – The United States and the European Union have agreed to extend a five-year tariff truce, settling a dispute over subsidies to Airbus SE and Boeing Co. that led allies to impose tariffs on $ 11.5 billion in exports.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday that the tariffs will remain suspended as long as the terms of the agreement are maintained and while work is on to resolve issues such as pending subsidies already paid.

In doing so, the agreement turns the page on a key conflict in former President Donald Trump’s trade war and sets the stage for a new era of transatlantic state aid cooperation as China struggles to displace the duopoly of Boeing-Airbus civil aircraft.

“Today’s announcement solves a long-standing trade problem in the US-EU relationship,” said Tai. “We also agreed with the EU to make clear statements on acceptable support for large civil aircraft producers and a cooperative process to address that support between our two parties.”

The European Commission spent Monday night discussing the matter with member states to reach the deal ahead of an EU-US summit in Brussels with President Joe Biden, according to EU officials familiar with the deliberations. The allies are also pledging to end a separate dispute over steel and aluminum, in a sign of progress in restoring the relationship.

Under the Airbus-Boeing deal, all future airliners must be developed without subsidies, the officials said.

The deal was prompted, in part, by the growing perception among policy makers in Brussels and Washington that Chinese state-owned aerospace maker Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China, or Comac, is on its way to becoming a legitimate rival in the aircraft manufacturing globally by the end of the decade.

Read more

“This really opens a new chapter in our relationship, because we moved from litigation to cooperation on aircraft,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. “Today we have fulfilled.”

Airbus and Boeing declined to comment.

The dispute dates back to 2004, when the US filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the EU for aid from member states to Airbus for the development of commercial aircraft. A parallel case opened by the bloc argued that Boeing benefited from US subsidies, as well as space and military contracts, which covered the cost of developing civil aircraft.

In 2019, the World Trade Organization authorized the US to impose tariffs on US $ 7.5 billion annually in EU exports for government support for Airbus. The EU then obtained permission to strike back with levies on $ 4 billion in American goods.

Although the dispute escalated during the Trump administration, the levies, which extend beyond airplane parts to items like tractors, wine and cheese, were suspended by both sides in March while negotiators worked to reach a deal. The UK unilaterally suspended its tariffs on the US in December upon secession from the EU.

All launch-related financing that was deemed illegal is likely reimbursed or moved to commercial rates, and any additional adaptations needed are likely to be irrelevant, said Sandy Morris, an analyst at Jefferies in London.

Steel and Aluminum

The EU and the US will also pledge at the summit to eliminate tariffs related to a dispute over steel and aluminum, according to a draft of the meeting’s conclusions. In 2018, the US imposed levies on Europe’s metal exports for national security reasons.

This is more complicated and there have been exchanges over the exact language in the draft joint communiqués, but both sides appear to agree to push for a deadline by the end of the year, said the officials, who asked not to be identified because the conversations are private.

The EU retaliated against the US measures on steel and aluminum, targeting 2.8 billion euros (US $ 3.4 billion) in US imports with tariffs on a number of products from major brands, such as Harley-Davidson Inc. motorcycles, motorcycles. Levi Strauss & Co. jeans and bourbon whiskey.

Original Note: EU, US Agree to Five-Year Truce in Boeing-Airbus Trade Dispute

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP