EU airlines and airports warn COVID certificate system could be in chaos

By Conor Humphries

DUBLIN, Jun 28 (.) – Groups representing Europe’s airlines and airports warned of the possibility of chaos and multi-hour queues unless countries better coordinate the rollout of the EU’s COVID-19 digital certificate, and make sure that passengers are processed before arriving at the airports.

The European Union’s COVID-19 digital travel certificate system will go into effect on Thursday, but airport group ACI and airline bodies A4E, IATA and ERA warned in a letter to EU leaders of a “worrying mosaic of approaches “across the continent.

“As passenger traffic increases in the coming weeks, the risk of chaos at European airports is real,” the groups noted in the joint letter sent Monday and seen by ..

Digital Certificates (DCC) are designed to show, via QR codes, whether passengers are fully vaccinated, have immunity due to the recent recovery from COVID-19, or have had a negative test.

They are designed to be used on travel across the EU from July 1, but additional checks and the appropriate equipment would be required to read the codes.

The letter said that the only way to avoid huge queues and delays during the high summer season was to implement a system whereby both the vaccination certificate and the passenger location forms are processed remotely before the passenger arrives at the airport. .

Checks should only take place in the country of departure and not on arrival, and national governments should manage health data and provide equipment to check QR codes, according to the letter.

“Alarming is the high level of fragmentation and differences in the application of the DCC … as well as the continued duplication of document controls in various states,” he added.

ACI Europe CEO Olivier Jankovec, one of the signatories, said his airport members were “very concerned”.

“Addressing this increase is going to be an unprecedented challenge,” he said. The amount of checks that are still being done manually at airports makes him “very, very nervous,” he added.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)